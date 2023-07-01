Noname hasn’t released a new album in 5 years, since 2018’s Room 25. She hasn’t even released a new single since 2021 when she dropped her fan-favorite track Rainforest. In the meantime she’s made more headlines for her outspoken opinions than any music. But the long wait for fans appears to finally be over. In a recent tweet Noname confirmed that a new single is coming later this month. The text of the tweet itself is pretty simple “balloons – 7/21 Jay Electronica Eryn Allen Kane.” While it doesn’t divulge any details it does confirm who is on the track and when fans can hear it. For her new song Noname tapped critical darling New Orleans rapper Jay Electronica and singer Eryn Allen Kane fresh off an appearance on Killer Mike’s new album Michael,

The song will hopefully serve as the lead single for a new album. Noname has flirted with information concerning new projects in the past few years. Earlier this year she returned to Instagram to tell fans once again that they could expect a new album coming soon. In that announcement she claimed the project would be called Sundial and was slated to drop in July of this year. Though it’s unclear if the entire album will still drop this month, the release of a new single has to be a good sign for fans.

Noname Taps Jay Electronica For New Single

balloons – 7/21



Jay Electronica

Eryn Allen Kane pic.twitter.com/VYaekwHXCL — noname (@noname) July 13, 2023

This album announcement comes after a previous one was scrapped. In late 2021 she broke the news to fans that the album she had been teasing wasn’t actually coming out. The album was called Factory Baby and it’s unclear how far along in the process it was when it was scrapped.

The cancelation of that album came nearly a full year after her most recent release. Rainforest is one of her most sharply written tracks and the gem has emerged as one of her biggest hits since being released. What do you think of Noname announcing a new single that features Jay Electronica? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Noname Calls On Black Artists To Gatekeep Their Art

[Via]