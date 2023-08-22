Noname Announces 19-Date US Tour Later This Year

Earlier this month, Noname released her long-awaited new album Sundial. After years of loose singles and a canceled album, she finally revealed the project last month. The album has features from Common, billy woods, $ilkmoney, and controversially, Jay Electronica. When the tracklist was announced many fans took issue with the inclusion of Jay Electronica due to his long-held antisemitic beliefs. Noname bit back at fans who criticized the choice with a series of tweets where she threatened to not release the album. Once fans heard the actual verse they were once again upset with Jay Elec’s inclusion on the project. Despite that, in a recent Instagram post, she claimed that she doesn’t regret including him on the album despite many fans’ disappointment.

Now, Noname is taking the album on tour later this year. In a new Instagram post, she shared the 19 tour dates she will be playing. The dates run for a month from October 15 until November 15. It’s the rapper’s first tour in 4 years since she hit the road to promote her previous album Room 25. Presale tickets for the tour will go on sale tomorrow, August 23 with full general sale taking place this Friday on the 25.

Noname Announces New Tour

After originally promising to release the song with Jay Electronica as a lead single, it was saved for the release of the album. “balloons” proved to be one of the most controversial songs of Noname’s career thus far and for very different reasons than usual. That came just a year after she formally canceled her “Factory Baby” project that she had previously announced.

Earlier this year Noname called on more black artists to gatekeep their art. “One of the biggest mistakes i believe we’ve made in our struggle towards liberation in this country is allowing white america unfiltered access to our entire culture,” she explained in an Instagram post. Do you plan on seeing Noname on tour later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

