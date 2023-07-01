Noname Officially Confirms Album Release Date And Tracklist

Noname has officially shared information about her long-awaited new album. The announcement put some fan’s worries to rest after she recently threatened to delay the project even further. That threat came as a result of negative reaction to the announcement of the project’s lead single. While fans were thrilled to have Noname back, they were also surprised and upset to see her collaborating with Jay Electronica, due to his well-known antisemitic sentiments. Online she defended her actions and went back and forth with fans for hours over the choice.

Now, she’s given more details on the album including revealing the tracklist and release date. The album is called Sundial and will feature 10 tracks. Among the tracklist is the album’s lead single which features Jay Electronica and Eryn Allen Kane. It also sports a number of other features including Common, billy woods, and many more. She also confirmed that the entire album will drop on August 11th. “my album Sundial will drop August 11th. i was going to release the single balloons tomorrow but i’d rather share it with the rest of the album. see y’all in a few weeks :),” reads the caption of her post.

Noname’s Album Will Be Here Next Month

Fan reactions to the announcement were mostly excited. It will be Noname’s first new album in 5 years, following up her 2018 sophomore effort Room 25. Some fans noted the lack of her frequent collaborators in the tracklist. She is often associated with fellow Chicago MCs Saba and Smino, neither of which are anywhere to be found on Sundial. Many more fans were excited to hear Noname teaming up with some of the other featured artists on the album like billy woods.

Fans are thrilled that the album appears to be properly materializing after a very long wait. After scrapping her previous project, Noname shared details on this album with fans earlier this year. Now she’s coming through on those promises and dropping the album next month. What do you think of the tracklist for Noname’s new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

