Alicia Keys Refutes Being Pro Hamas After Fan Backlash

Everyone is talking about one of the major news stories of 2023. The ongoing conflict in Israel has captured the attention of the public, including many celebrities. While plenty have willingly offered their perspectives and commented on the developments, others have stayed quiet. But Alicia Keys recently found out that even when you aren't trying to make any observations, you can accidentally get swept up in the debate.

Keys found that out when she made a pretty innocuous post that just a week ago wouldn't have caused any stir. It was a pretty simple series of pictures of Keys herself sporting a green leather jacket, but the caption is what drew people's attention. "What would u do if you weren't afraid of anything??? Tell me your truth ... I've had my eyes on paragliding 👀👀" her caption read. It was just one single word in her post the drew a lot of negative attention, paragliding. It unfortunately came shortly after reports that paragliders were used as an infiltration method in Israel earlier that day. Check out screenshots of the since-deleted post below.

Alicia Keys Denies Political Message

Keys took to her Instagram story to clarify that her comments had no connection to the conflict. "The post I shared earlier was COMPLETELY unrelated in any way to the recent devastating loss of innocent lives. My heart has been breaking... I pray for and stand for peace," she said on a story post after deleting the original pictures.

Unsurprisingly, when Swizz Beatz celebrated his birthday last month, Alicia Keys was along for the ride. During both a dinner with Lil Durk and a party that featured people like Pharrell Keys was standing right by her man throughout. The pair are often making attention for showing up at events together and sometimes posting hilarious social media content. What do you think of Alicia Keys now deleted Instagram post about paragliding? Let us know in the comment section below.

