Lil Durk And India Royale Link Up With Alicia Keys And Swizz Beats For His Birthday

Swizz, Alicia, Durk, and India looked great together.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have been married since 2010 and in that time they've become one of the definitive musical couples around. Not only do fans love their often hilarious antics together and wholesome relationship, but also the musical talent they both possess so much of. Earlier this week, Swizz celebrated his 45th birthday alongside his wife on a sort of double date.

The couple joining them were Lil Durk and Indie Royale. Despite some up-and-down moments in the past year the pair seem to be pretty stable now. They accompanied Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys on the producer's birthday celebration and some photos of the four made it onto the internet. In the pictures, they did some very prom-looking poses together on some white steps. Fans in the comments mostly mused on how surprising of a combination they all make. "such a random link up but f*ck it black excellence," the top comment on the post reads. Check out the picture below.

Swizz Beatz And Lil Durk Link Up For The Producers Birthday

Every once in a while fans pop in to laugh at something Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have shared. Last month, the pair took to social media to ask fans for their opinions on something Keys tried to do. Apparently, she was hungry in the club and when everyone else ordered drinks, she tried to get carrots. In a hilarious video filmed afterward, Swizz charmingly mocks her for the decision, while she defends herself claiming she was hungry.

Unsurprisingly, the musical pair's children also seem to be quite talented when it comes to playing instruments. They shared a video of their son Egypt playing the piano with impressive ability for his age. In the short but elegant clip he seems all too amused with his skill while Swizz films him performing. What do you think of Swizz Beatz and Lil Durk hanging out for the producer's birthday? Let us know in the comment section below.

