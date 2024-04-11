Doja Cat "Scarlet 2" Review

Doja Cat has dropped Scarlet 2 CLAUDE, the deluxe edition of her 2023 album Scarlet. The project has seven tracks with features from A$AP Rocky and Teezo Touchdown. The rollout was not quite as elaborate as Scarlet’s, though that's to be expected with a deluxe edition of any project. Unfortunately, it also suffered from an online leak, though Doja remained unphased. Naturally, that attitude carries across Scarlet 2 CLAUDE as Doja continues to address her naysayers through creatively produced and arranged bangers. Like the original, the atmosphere of the songs ranges from aggressive to fun and everything in between.

Doja Does Things Her Way

Doja Cat's Scarlet 2 CLAUDE continues to push the boundaries by expounding her sound with influences outside of hip-hop. The opener “ACKNOWLEDGE ME” leans into soulful territory with crisp harmonies and flows that shine through massive production. Ultimately, Doja's ear for production remains unmatched, especially how she weaves her vocals around sounds, like on "DISRESPECTFUL," where the claps center around the hook. Doja’s verses here are delivered with a relaxed confidence as she raps over a melodic piano. While this track may resonate more with rap purists, “OKLOSER” is one for those who prefer Doja’s eccentricity. An accessible and jovial delivery made this one a fan favorite. However, the weakest moments come on “PISS” where a questionable hook combines with an overdose of layered background vocals and tranquil production that doesn’t quite come together how it should.

On the project closer “HEADHIGH,” she dials things all the way back to the dreamy soundscapes people have heard from her before. Over several guitars, Doja sings a soothing hook and with a slight vocal filter, drops a vulnerable verse. The energy she had throughout most of the album returns on the second verse but this track is still comparatively a comedown.

Complimentary Features

There are only two features on Scarlet 2 CLAUDE. This is not surprising considering Scarlet had zero features. On the A$AP Rocky featuring “URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!” Doja raps on a track that opens with a Shawty Pimp sample. Over warping bass, unnerving piano keys, and a faint siren, Doja takes a playful approach that pairs well with the track’s atmosphere. Meanwhile, Rocky has some fun of his own with bars like “His blood look orange, call him Dev Hynes.”

On “MASC,” Doja Cat replicates Teezo Touchdown’s vocal style by extending almost every word in the track’s simple hook. She takes a soft rap-sung approach to the verse, contrasting the stuttering and clattering drums. Though the piano overpowers the percussion, Teezo cuts through it with his distinguished voice. Towards the end of his contribution, the song reaches a brief crescendo as a myriad of sounds blend with his voice, almost to an overwhelming extent. This moment ends almost as soon as it arrives and the entire song ends moments later. Had this portion been extended and Doja’s final hook removed, the track could have had a truly powerful conclusion.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, Doja Cat's Scarlet 2 CLAUDE, offers some supplementary tracks for those who truly loved the predecessor. With seven tracks, the deluxe is EP length, making it an easy listen without feeling like another album entirely. While nothing on the project is exceptional, Doja doubled down on her commitment to shifting her music to the rap lane. Her unphased confidence and commentary on what people say about her fuels each verse. This is an example of her behavior on social media lining up with what she says in the booth.

The music continues to set itself apart from the other artists within hip-hop, and it shows how effortlessly she stands out. She continues to show that she can exist both in the pop and rap lanes and no matter what she does - people will be tuned in. The project's pros outweigh its cons, making it a worthy listen for anyone still doubting her rap abilities.

