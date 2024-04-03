Doja Cat Announces "Scarlet 2: Claude Frollo" And Reveals A Mystery Feature In New Trailer

Doja Cat still has a lot of haters out there, but that is not going to stop her one bit from making a massive return. A few days ago, the California rapper and singer revealed cover art for an upcoming single "Masc." It went viral on social media, with fans declaring it was the artist's "pubic hair" or "sheep's wool". However, she decided to clear the air, albeit frustratingly. "Let’s move forward. Let’s grow. “Cause I can’t tell you what to do, I’m not your f***ing parents. Like pubic hair? Really? That’s where we stand." Dust settling aside, this Doja Cat track was announced to promote Scarlet 2: Claude Frollo, the deluxe of her last record.

According to HipHopDX, fans were treated to this pleasant news by way of a trailer and sneak peek of "Masc." The teaser features Doja Cat in silhouette, complemented with smooth videography, and a white backdrop with a shadow of the spider from the Scarlet cover. However, for a brief moment, there is another figure shown to us. The person appears for just long enough for us to decipher that it is almost certainly Teezo Touchdown.

Doja & Teezo Collab Incoming For Scarlet 2: Claude Frollo?

Fans in the comments spotted the massive shoulder pads and bowl haircut as well, with one person saying, "IS THAT TEEZO?!!!!" Genius also seems to believe that to be the case, as he is credited as a feature on "Masc." There is a possibility of 11 bonus cuts, according to them, but we will not know for sure until it drops. Speaking of which, Scarlet 2: Claude Frollo will hit streaming services on Friday, April 5. Doja first teased the idea of a deluxe back in January.

What are your thoughts on Doja Cat announcing Scarlet 2: Claude Frollo? Is this going to improve Scarlet, or make it worse and why? Do you think the silhouette in the trailer for "Masc" is Teezo Touchdown? If it is, will this collaboration be a success, why or why not? Is the album still in your rotation? If so, which tracks? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Doja Cat, Teezo Touchdown, and Scarlet 2: Claude Frollo. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

