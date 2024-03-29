Doja Cat Teases New Song Dropping Soon

Doja Cat isn't resting any time soon. Late last year she released her new album Scarlet which was pretty well received by critics and even more so by fans. The album still has two singles in the top 40 of the Hot 100 right now. "Paint The Town Red" currently sits at number 32 after hitting the very top spot on the chart last year. "Agora Hills" currently sits at number 13 on the chart after peaking at number 7 earlier this year.

Even after recently touring on the back of the record, she's still refusing to slow down. That confirmation came earlier today when she announced her new single on Instagram. "🦴\🦴\ ASC 4.5.24" she captioned the announcement. It's as non-specific as ever for Doja but it seems to imply that the new single is called MASC and will drop early next month on April 5. She also shared the artwork for the single, which is something blown up to super zoomed in, though it's difficult to tell what. Check out the full announcement post below.

Doja Cat Announces New Single "MASC"

The move comes just a few weeks after Doja Cat deactivated her Instagram. She claimed that she shut the platform down after "toxicity" from her fanbase, something that certain followers didn't seem to take well. Her beef with her own fans dates back to last year when she took issue with them picking the name "Kittenz" for her fan base. It turned out that picking a fight with her own fanbase wasn't the best idea for Doja's popularity. The move caused her to lose 250k Instagram followers.

Just a few weeks before that Doja shared a hilarious video of herself trying to recite lyrics. She's attempting to sing the popular refrain from Kanye West's "BACK TO ME" and seemingly losing her mind while doing so. What do you think of Doja Cat's new single announcement? Are you looking forward to the release of "MASC" next month? Let us know in the comment section below.

