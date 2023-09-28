Doja Cat x Skechers Just Dropped

Doja Cat, the chart-topping pop sensation, continues her unstoppable journey in the world of fashion and music. Fresh off the release of her latest album, "Scarlet," she's now making waves in the sneaker world. In collaboration with Skechers, Doja Cat has just dropped a line of sneakers that are turning heads everywhere. These stylish sneakers come in a range of five vibrant colorways, each designed to make a statement. Drawing inspiration from the iconic fashion of the 2000s, these kicks exude a retro vibe with a modern twist.

It's a fusion of nostalgia and contemporary style that's bound to resonate with fans of both Doja Cat and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Her influence in the fashion world continues to grow, and this exciting partnership with Skechers is another testament to her ability to blend music and style seamlessly. As fans eagerly grab these sneakers to complete their streetwear looks, it's clear that Doja Cat's impact extends far beyond the music charts.

It feels really cool to be able to create my own shoe with Skechers. To design something inspired by the iconic sneaker my peers wore back in the day – Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera – I feel like I am a part of history. Doja Cat

Skechers x Doja Cat

Image via Skechers

As you can see, the sneakers come in 5 different colorways. A light purple, a clean sail, darker green, lighter white, and finally the simple all-black pair. The sneakers take on a 2000s-inspired look, with a chunky sole and a durable upper. We can see the Skechers logo present on the sides and Doja Cat's signature logo will be found on the tongues of the sneakers.

More Photos

The Doja Cat x Skechers collaboration just dropped and is now available at Skechers.com. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125, a very affordable price for this huge collab. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Skechers

Image via Skechers

