Doja Cat Loses Her Mind Trying To Recite The Lyrics To Kanye West's "BACK TO ME"

Last month, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign released their new album VULTURES 1. The album came after months of delays and was instantly met with quite a bit on controversy. Much of that came from controversial lyrics on the record where West doubled down on antisemitic talking points. There are also numerous lyrics that led to West being called out for objectifying women, some of which came on the track "BACK TO ME." The song instantly became one of the most attention grabbing tracks on the record, including getting the attention of Doja Cat.

The "Paint The Town Red" singer shared a TikTok over the weekend where she where she sand along to "BACK TO ME." In particular she's singing the lyric from the song that stuck out to many other fans the most. It's a sample from the film Dogma from the character Jay. Both the audio of the original sample and West singing over it appear in the song. In her new video, Doja tries her best to recite the rapid fire tongue twisting phrase. Like many, she doesn't exactly nail the mouthful of words and seemingly falls into a spiral after missing it a few times in a row. Check out the full clip of her recitation below.

Last year, Doja Cat released her new album Scarlet. It led off with the single "Attention" which was a moderate hit, but she followed that up with two of her biggest songs to date. "Paint The Town Red" hit number one on the Hot 100 becoming her second song to do so following "Say So." The album also included "Agora Hills" which also became a top 10 hit peaking at number 7.

Last month, Doja began teasing a deluxe version of the album. Despite the tease she hasn't confirmed any precise details about a release date yet. What do you think of Doja Cat trying to recite the lyrics of "BACK TO ME?" Has it been the standout track from VULTURES 1 for you? Let us know in the comment section below.

