Doja Cat Originally Wasn't A Fan Of "Paint The Town Red": "It Reminded Me Of Like, GAP"

Doja Cat says she originally wasn't a fan of her song, "Paint The Town Red," and that it reminded her of something that would play in a grocery store. She discussed the evolution of the track during an interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music on Thursday.

“I thought ‘Paint The Town Red’ reminded me of like, Target or like Macy’s. It reminded me of like, GAP,” she admitted during the conversation. “I don’t why. It just kind of is that. And I know it starts with a curse word and it’s like a little bit edgy in that sense and I say, ‘I’m a demon, Lord!’ Like yeah, I get that, but that song just had a very pants-up-high vibe. And you know I think strategically because I can be strategic. I think it was a good addition to the album and a strong addition to the album. I know that it’s a strong song. And I did [expect it to be as popular as it is] and I was kind of running that from a little bit. I didn’t really want to have that pants-up-high song, the goofy, kind of palatable…"

Doja Cat Performs On The "Scarlet Tour"

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Doja Cat Brings The Scarlet Tour to Miami, FL at the Kaseya Center on November 21, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Live Nation)

She continued: “I wanted to make a little bit of a darker, slower album but I don’t think this was the time for that. I think keeping it on the album was a smart move because I want to slowly trickle into sort of moodier vibes creatively. Like, I’m not gonna be doing that forever.” Despite her lack of confidence in the song, it debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 and spent three straight weeks at No. 1. Check out her full interview with Ebro Darden below.

Doja Cat Discusses "Scarlet"

Elsewhere in the interview, Doja discusses her album, Scarlet, more broadly, as well as how she's dealt with fame and her growing fanbase. Be on the lookout for further updates on Doja Cat on HotNewHipHop.

