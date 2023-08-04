Doja Cat Returns With Intriguing New Single “Paint The Town Red”

Doja Cat is someone who has been looking to reinvent their sound. Although she has had a lot of success in the pop space, it is clear she no longer wants to operate there. Recently, she said that her commercial music wasn’t good and that her fans were fools for enjoying it. Of course, this led to quite a bit of criticism. Many felt like it was odd for her to be so rude to her fans like that. Additionally, she did it again by telling a fan that she refuses to say that she loves them. Needless to say, not great PR for Doja.

That said, Doja Cat is still releasing new music and is gearing up for a new album. Her latest song was called “Attention” and it was an effort that showed off her skills as an MC. Subsequently, she began teasing another new track, this time called “Paint The Town Red.” Fans have been waiting on this effort, and today, it finally arrived. Below, you can find the music video for this track, which is a mix of rap and a little bit of pop.

Doja Cat Has Returned

Overall, this is a braggadocios track that sees Doja delivering some sinister bars. The entire concept of painting the town red feels like a metaphor for Doja murdering all of the other artists in the game right now. Based on her recent actions, it is clear that she doesn’t care whom she offends. This song’s lyrics seem to cement that notion. All-in-all, she is putting the music world on notice, and it will be interesting to see where she decides to go from here.

Let us know what you think of the new Doja Cat song, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don’t need to wear a wig to make you like it

I’m a two-time bitch, you ain’t knew I’d win?

Throw a shot like you tryna have a food fight then

All my opps waitin’ for me to be you, I bet

