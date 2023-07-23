Doja Cat Lashes Out At Fans Calling Themselves “Kittenz” Amid J. Cyrus Drama

For Nicki Minaj, it’s safe to say that The Barbz would probably go to war. Other artists, such as Taylor Swift and BTS have similar relationships with their fanbases as well. Doja Cat is another name who knows what it feels like to have that much love and support behind her. Lately, however, all the “Say So” songstress has felt is criticism from virtually every angle. Critics have been coming for Doja’s decision to get plastic surgery, plus her confusing (and sometimes troubling) social media content. Most recently, her relationship with embattled creator J. Cyrus has also been an issue.

All weekend long, the 27-year-old has been trending on Twitter as users bash her for getting involved with the alleged groomer. Of course, Doja has a less-than-flattering history of her own. As a result, some weren’t surprised to find out about the connection unfolding between the two. For the most part, the genre-bending artist has been trying to protect her peace by shutting out fans reaching out to her with harrowing stories about her man. Rather than address all of that drama, the Grammy Award winner only made things worse by making fun of her fans, who’ve been calling themselves “Kittenz” amid the hellfire.

Read More: Doja Cat Calls Out Fans For Stealing “Attention” Posters: “You’re Wack”

Doja Cat Doesn’t Claim Her “Kittenz”

Doja Cat calls out her fans for calling themselves ‘Kittenz’ as a fandom name:



“my fans don’t name themselves shit. if you call yourself a “kitten” or fucking “kittenz” that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.” pic.twitter.com/NE4EbXmqvw — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 23, 2023

“My fans don’t name themselves s**t,” Doja declared in a recent Instagram Threads post. “If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f**king ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house,” she added.

Even though she’s made it clear she doesn’t care what people have to say about her relationship with J. Cyrus, criticism for Doja Cat continues to pour in across social media. At this point, it seems as though virtually everyone has found a reason to be upset with the Californian, whether it’s her blocking her beau’s alleged victims, or the shift we’ve seen in her attitude as her star continues to climb higher in the industry. Read some of the discourse unfolding at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Doja Cat Trends On Twitter As Backlash Rolls In For J. Cyrus Romance, Singer Reportedly Blocking Haters

[Via]