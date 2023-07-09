Doja Cat slammed fans for stealing copies of her posters for “Attention” that she had put up in cities nationwide. In a post on her Instagram Story, Doja called the fans who do so “wack” and advised them to “use your f*cking brain.”

She wrote in full: “Stealing my advertisements off of the walls around the city is super f*cked up. We don’t put those up for free, so keep that in mind. You’re wack, and I don’t f*ck with you if you’re doing that. Use your f*cking brain.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Doja Cat attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Doja Cat dropped “Attention” as the lead single from her long-awaited fourth studio album, last month. The track sees Doja Cat embrace a more hip-hop-focused style, a notable departure from her pop music of the past. Earlier this year, she wrote on Twitter that “pop isnt exciting to me anymore. I dont wanna make it.”

In more tweets, she wrote: “i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing yall say that i can’t so I will.” Doja still has yet to reveal the official title nor the release date to the forthcoming project. Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from Doja since her last release, Planet Her, in 2021.

Doja Cat Calls Out Her Fans

Doja Cat calls out people stealing "Attention" poster ads:



Promoting her upcoming album, Doja will be embarking on The Scarlet Tour, later this year. The shows will run from October 31st, when she’ll be performing at the Chase Center in San Francisco through December 13th, when she’ll hit the stage at the United Center in Chicago. Doja will be bringing Doechii and Ice Spice along for many of the stops. Check out more information about The Scarlet Tour below.

