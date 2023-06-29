She’s a top-selling artist, but Doja Cat still hasn’t headlined her own tour. That is until this year, as she recently announced she’s embarking on The Scarlet Tour. The Hot Pink star has been a polarizing figure in pop culture. Still, it hasn’t taken away from her fame but increased it. The singer-rapper has cemented herself at the top of the charts, and now, she’ll be performing in a city near you in just a few months.

Doja Cat has also added rising stars Doechii and Ice Spice to The Scarlet Tour. It has been some time since Doja’s fans have seen her hit the road, so we have gathered all information about the Live Nation tour dates, tickets, and more. Although the tour doesn’t launch until the Fall, presale tickets go on sale much sooner.

Where & When Is Doja Cat’s Tour?

The Scarlet Tour kicks off on Halloween, October 31. The tour will trek across North America with 24 stops, hitting all major markets, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, and more. Further, the Live Nation production will come to an end on December 13 in Chicago at the United Center.

Where Can Fans Purchase Tickets?

Presale tickets for The Scarlet Tour became available to carefully selected fans who registered for early access this week. However, those who didn’t get to grab tickets that way can hopefully purchase them on Friday, June 30, at 10:00 a.m. when general sale opens. A limited number of tickets will be available, so fans are encouraged to act quickly. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com

The Scarlet Tour Dates

October

Oct 31 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

November

Nov 2 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

3 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

5 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

6 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

10 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

15 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

16 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

19 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

21 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center #

24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

30 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

December

Dec 2 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

4 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #

7 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #

8 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #

10 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #

* With Doechii

# With Ice Spice