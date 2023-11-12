Doja Cat Labels “Say So” A “Cash Grab” During “Scarlet Tour” Performance

Doja Cat labeled her hit song, "Say So," a "cash grab" during a recent performance in Denver, Colorado, on The Scarlet Tour. While dancing to the chorus, she remarked “C’mon cash grab,” to the audience as they sang along. The clip comes after Doja previously called her 2019 album, Hot Pink, on which the single is featured, as well as her 2021 effort, Planet Her, "cash grabs."

Taking to Twitter, earlier this year, she wrote: “Planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it." In a follow-up post, she added: “Now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop.”

Doja Cat Performs On "The Scarlet Tour"

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on November 10, Doja Cat kicks off The Scarlet Tour in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Dana Jacobs/Getty Images for Live Nation)

If she did release it as a "cash grab," Doja Cat certainly succeeded with the track, "Say So." The Recording Academy honored it with nominations in two categories at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards for both Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. The song peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The RIAA has certified it six times platinum in the U.S. Check out Doja's latest antics on The Scarlet Tour below.

Doja Cat Calls "Say So" A "Cash Grab"

Doja Cat performing “Say So” on the ‘Scarlet Tour’: “Come on cash grab!” pic.twitter.com/3L3lK7WXgZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 11, 2023

Earlier this week, Doja revealed her latest life philosophy on Instagram. Captioning photos from the tour, she wrote: "Life is about oiling up your abs and telling people to stop looking at you. Life is about memes and club penguin. Life is about wearing makeup and wearing high heels with socks. That’s what i’ve learned. That’s my philosophy. If you don’t like it then…… i….. don’t…….. know what to tell you!!!!"

