Doja Cat’s New Tour Photo Dump Shows Off Her Spider Energy: See Pictures

The “Scarlet” tour is going strong, and Doja’s making sure that anyone who doesn’t go knows what they’re missing out on.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Doja Cat's Scarlet tour is in full effect, and it's certainly proving itself to be a notable, eventful, and stimulating experience. Of course, it got bogged down by technical difficulties just like any other show, but she hilariously played it off to cater to the crowd. That just proves the showmanship, talent, and good sense of humor that the Los Angeles artist is keeping up no matter what comes her way. However, she also wants to show everyone who skipped out on this trek that they will regret doing so. Moreover, with the "Agora Hills" MC's latest Instagram photo dump, she showcased the amazing fits, visual set designs, and hazy atmosphere that Scarlet is taking across the U.S.

Furthermore, having set posts from her on social media might actually be for the best. That's because, whenever Doja Cat goes on Instagram Live and goes for more unfiltered engagement, there's always some big concern and worry on behalf of her fans. It's hard to tell how much of these are just shocked reactions and how many are genuinely worried for her. Regardless, it definitely won't slow the 28-year-old down, and all we can hope for is that she's just playing things up for social media clicks and isn't actually in need of a check-in.

Doja Cat's Tour Photo Dump: Scroll Through The Pics Below

Aside from that contentious fan relationship, which escalated a lot this year due to her comments on her "Kittenz" and on fandom as a whole, they still have a lot to look forward to from her. For example, Doja Cat recently previewed her upcoming collaboration with Doechii, who's also on the Scarlet tour. Hopefully that traveling chemistry manifests in a great way for some more amazing music. After all, she impressed many doubters with Scarlet, and the project shows that any antics she's in don't hamper her potential for great material.

Still, her aloof and often sassy attitude can result in just as many grievances as they can in funny moments. When Doja flipped off the camera in a pic with fans, she inspired as many laughs as criticisms. Either way you slice it, it's hard to glue your eyes off the screen when all the colors you see become Scarlet on this tour. For more news and the latest updates on Doja Cat, stay posted on HNHH.

