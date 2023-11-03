Doja Cat Hilariously Reacts To Mid-Show Technical Difficulties

Earlier this week Doja Cat began her Scarlet Tour and like many of the other big tours of 2023, it's made nightly news so far. The first big announcement came a day before the tour even began. Doja announced that she was collaborating with Amazon to make her tour merch available to all fans, even those at home. She debuted an official Amazon store page where fans could get their hands on numerous pieces of Scarlet merch before they even show up for her concert.

Now, a hilarious video of an on-stage mishap from one of her tour shows had begun making the rounds online. Just as Doja is about to start performing her mega-hit "Kiss Me More" she realized her microphone cut out. Ever the professional, Doja manages to power through the beginning of the song maintaining the crowd's excitement while also trying to quickly fix the mic herself. When she can't figure it out the crowd takes over for her rapping the lyrics of the song themselves. They erupt in applause when a stagehand rushes out to give Doja a new working mix. Check out the full hilarious video below.

Doja Cat Shakes Off Technical Difficulties

Even though her album Scarlet just dropped Doja Cat has already used her tour to build up hype for forthcoming material. She and her opening act Doechii shared a video previewing an upcoming collaboration they made. Though details were light, the two will likely have something to perform together at tour stops very soon.

The second single from Scarlet, "Paint The Town Red" is Doja's most recent smash hit. The song has spent three weeks at number one on the Hot 100 and spent the past two weeks at number two behind only Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer." The song has likely already secured a spot on the year end Hot 100 chart. Just how high it will climb remains to be seen. What do you think of Doja Cat's handling of her technical difficulties during a recent tour stop? Let us know in the comment section below.

