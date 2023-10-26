Doja Cat Brings The Red Lights To BBC Live Lounge

Doja delivered an electric performance.

BY Lavender Alexandria
The BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge is an instantly recognizable stage that has played host to most of the biggest artists in all of music. Fresh off a successful new album and a number one hit on the Hot 100, Doja Cat became the newest artist to take the stage. She brought her two current Hot 100 hits with her for the performance. She unpacked "Paint The Town Red" and "Agora Hills" for her performance. Both songs are on the Hot 100 this week at number 2 and 55 respectively. In between, she also delivered a cover of neo soul and jazz band Hiatus Kaiyote's song "Red Room."

"Paint The Town Red" has been a particularly impressive single for Doja. After being released back in March the song started to pick up steam last month. That eventually resulted in three non-consecutive weeks spent at number one on the Hot 100 so far. Next week, the song has a chance to challenge Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" to potentially even return to the top spot once again. "Agora Hills" in comparison reached number 18 on the Hot 100 in the week following the release of the album Scarlet, where both songs appear. Check out Doja Cat's full BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge performance below.

Doja Cat Takes A Misty Red Stage

Doja Cat didn't quite reached the peak of the Billboard 200 like she did the Hot 100. Regardless, Scarlet had an impressive first week on the charts turning up at number four. It was her second straight album to land in the top 5 on the chart and her third straight album to peak inside the top ten.

Doja Cat recently became the most recent artist to join another iconic institution. That was the Hot Ones stage where she tried some very spicy wings and talked about how she's addicted to the internet. What do you think of Doja Cat's BBC 1 Radio Live Lounge performance recording? Let us know in the comment section below.

