Doja Cat Brings The Red Lights To BBC Live Lounge
Doja delivered an electric performance.
Ice Spice Reveals There's An Unheard "Munch" Remix Featuring Central Cee
Ice Spice says she'll "probably leak it" at some point.
Lil Nas X Covers Dolly Parton & Performs "Montero" Cuts At BBC's Live Lounge
Lil Nas X popped up across the pond and hit the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge
Doja Cat Ignores Controversy, Performs "Say So" On BBC Radio 1
Despite recent calls to cancel her after videos surfaced of her engaging in racist behaviour with alt-right incels, Doja Cat still performed her #1 hit "Say So" on BBC Radio 1.
Quentin Tarantino Speaks On MCU Referencing His Work In Their Films
"Pulp Fiction" meets Captain America.
Drake Dubbed "Nickelback Of Rap," Kevin Hart Catches Feelings
Kevin Hart & Tiffany Haddish come to Drake's defense.
Anderson .Paak's "Bubblin' Remix" Gets A Kaytranada Retouch
The Busta Rhymes assisted-remix premiered on BBC Radio 1.
Juice WRLD Freestyles Over Cardi B's "Be Careful" On BBC Radio
Watch Juice WRLD spit some bars over Cardi B's "Be Careful" record on BBC radio.
James Blake Releases New Song "Don't Miss It"
James Blake releases new song and video for "Don't Miss It."
Prince Worked On Janelle Monae's "Dirty Money" Album Before He Died
Prince's talents can be heard on Janelle Monae's upcoming album.
J Hus Covers 50 Cent's "21 Questions" Live
The London rapper pays homage to the "Get Rich or Die Trying" cut.
ByDavid Saric1.9K Views
Sean Kingston Says Serena Williams Is The Most Famous Lady He's Been With
Sean Kingston names Serena Williams as the biggest name he's ever "adult wrestled" with.
DJ Khaled Admits That He Doesn't Always Catch Disses in His Tracks
"I get it. It's a competitive game. It's an art," Khaled said.
DJ Khaled To Be Interviewed By DJ Semtex On BBC Radio 1 Xtra
DJ Khaled has a new interview coming.
Watch Khalid Cover Frank Ocean's "Lost"
Listen to Khalid's stunning rendition of Frank Ocean's "Lost."
Mura Masa & Desiigner To Release "All Around The World" Tomorrow
Mura Masa and Desiigner are vying for a feel-good summer smash with "All Around the World," which premieres tomorrow.
Chance The Rapper Cancels Remaining Europe Concerts
Chance The Rapper cancels the rest of his shows on the European leg of his Magnificent Coloring World Tour.
Chance The Rapper Sends "Special Prayer" To Kanye West
Chance The Rapper sends a special prayer to his "big brother" Kanye West on UK radio.
Justin Bieber Shows Off LA Home With BBC Radio 1
Watch Justin Bieber show off his LA home with BBC Radio 1.