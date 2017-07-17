Q. K. W.
- Music6ix9ine Claims He Signed To Birdman's RichGang For $15 MillionHe has posted a photo with Young Thug and Birdman on Instagram. Is it just a troll?By Q. K. W.
- TV50 Cent Looks To Trademark Song Names For Television50 is looking to make some more major moves on Television. By Q. K. W.
- MusicRapper John River Finally Gets Help in Battling Severe IllnessAfter reaching out to the world for help, Toronto rapper John River is finally getting the help he needs.By Q. K. W.
- MusicRich Brian Makes First Late Night Appearance With "Amen"Rich Brian returns with his debut album, and an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. By Q. K. W.
- NewsListen To Bernard Jabs's "Together Forever"Don't sleep on up-and-comer Bernard Jabs.By Q. K. W.
- Music VideosWatch the Video for Blicky and Loss One's Latest Track "Swerve"Blicky and Loss One return with one last visual before his project drops.By Q. K. W.
- Music VideosMusiq Soulchild "Simple Things" VideoMusiq Soulchild learns to appreciate the "Simple Things."By Q. K. W.
- MusicDenzel Curry Says His Best Work Is Ahead Of HimDenzel Curry is just getting started.By Q. K. W.
- MusicJada Pinkett Smith Says She Was A Drug Dealer When She First Met TupacJada Pinkett Smith says she was pursuing a different career path at the time that she met the late legend.By Q. K. W.
- Music VideosDaytona "Running Plays" VideoKid Daytona is "Running Plays."By Q. K. W.
- Music VideosJimi Tents "Rick Rubin" VideoJimi Tents is on his "Rick Rubin."By Q. K. W.
- MusicIce Cube Recounts Getting Booed Off Stage, Meeting Run DMC At The Apollo TheaterCube recalls getting booed off stage, and a run-in with Run DMC at the Apollo Theater. By Q. K. W.
- MusicWatch Meek Mill's "Wins And Losses: Chapter 3"Meek Mill releases Chapter 3 of the "Wins And Losses" movie. By Q. K. W.
- NewsRioCiscero links up with Jay Prince and FoggieRaw to deliver "Rio."By Q. K. W.
- Music VideosKranium Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, WizKid "Can't Believe It" VideoKranium returns with visuals to back his track "Can't Believe It."By Q. K. W.
- NewsGSPL [EP Stream]Phoelix delivers a 7-track introduction, "GSPL."By Q. K. W.
- Music VideosFrench Montana Feat. Chinx "Whiskey Eyes" VideoFrench Montana pays tribute to his late collaborator with "Whiskey Eyes."By Q. K. W.
- Music VideosCaleborate "Make Me & Take Me" VideoCaleborate takes a simple approach to his latest video "Make Me & Take Me."By Q. K. W.
- MusicWatch Episode 4 Of "The Year 2100"Keep up to date with Super-villain Savage. By Q. K. W.
- NewsI Ain't Got TimeTyler, The Creator brings us another track, "I Ain't Got Time."By Q. K. W.
- MusicTidal Releases Teaser For "Kill Jay-Z"Tidal teases new visuals off of "4:44."By Q. K. W.
- NewsSoul SearchingStalley returns with another new track "Soul Searching."By Q. K. W.
- NewsFinish HimStyles P, Conway The Machine and Lil Fame link up over the Planit Hank production for "Finish Him."By Q. K. W.
- MusicPnB Rock Lands First Platinum SinglePnB Rock is officially a platinum selling artist with his single "Selfish."By Q. K. W.
- NewsIssa 808Ducko McFli delivers a creative mashup of "808s and Heartbreak" and "Savage Mode."By Q. K. W.
- Music50 Cent Reportedly Sells His Shares In EFFEN Vodka50 Cent reportedly is no longer involved with EFFEN Vodka. By Q. K. W.
- Music VideosJoseph Chilliams "B2KK" VideoJoseph Chilliams delivers a new video for his track "B2KK."By Q. K. W.
- Music VideosSonReal "Problems" VideoSonReal returns with new visuals for his track "Problems."By Q. K. W.