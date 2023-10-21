Usher Captivates Doja Cat At Vegas Residency, Pays Tribute To Dr. Dre

Over the summer, Usher made headlines for serenading Keke Palmer at one of his shows, resulting in a ton of drama for the mother of one. Fans have since paid close attention to who the hitmaker picks out of the crowd to make the subject of his infamous track, "There Goes My Baby." Recently, he struck again at his Las Vegas residency, selecting none other than Doja Cat.

The "Paint The Town Red" performer looked to be captivated by the love song, getting up from her seat to dance along. "Doja Cat ladies and gentlemen," he announced. The crowd went wild for Doja's moves and she, of course, was all smiles.

Read More: City Girls Drop “RAW” With Features From Kim Petras, Usher, Lil Durk, & More

Usher Serenades Doja Cat

Doja Cat isn't the only icon to receive a shout-out from Usher at his Vegas residency, however. The R&B star also lent the spotlight to Dr. Dre recently, giving the Grammy-winner his well-deserved flowers during his show. Usher halted his performance to share some heartfelt words about Dr. Dre, making it clear that he has a great deal of respect for the Compton native.

“An amazing contributor to this music industry,” he announced. “For all the artists that he has broken, as well as the amazing artist that he is. Ladies and gentleman, put your hands together for the one, the only, Dr. Dre.” Usher then made his way over to the hitmaker, giving him a big hug as the crowd cheered. He went on to play a variety of Dr. Dre classics as the lucky audience grooved along. The medley included tracks like “Forgot about Dre,” “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang,” "Still D.R.E.,” and more.

Usher Honors Dr. Dre At His Show

What do you think of Usher serenading Doja Cat? How do you feel about him showing love to Dr. Dre at his Las Vegas residency? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Summer Walker Was Downright Giddy At Usher’s Las Vegas Show

[Via][Via]