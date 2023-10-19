Summer Walker Was Downright Giddy At Usher’s Las Vegas Show

Usher's Las Vegas residency has been a hot ticket all year. That became even more true when one of the biggest public dramas of this summer took place during one of his shows. The Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson dress drama caught first online and received responses from dozens of fellow celebs. The singer himself seems very much over it though and is fully ready to move on to other things. In more wholesome news, the city honored him recently for his contributions to the town. Las Vegas awarded him the key to the city while also naming October 17 Usher Raymond Day in the city.

Now yet another fellow celeb is proving that Usher's show is exciting for everyone. Summer Walker recently stopped by the show and shared an adorable video. In the clip the two singers are sharing the mic taking on one of the R&B superstars classic songs. Fans zeroed in on just how excited and star-struck Summer looks in the clip. "She would’ve ate that song up if she wanted to," one of the top comments on the post reads. Others just took the opportunity to point out how good Summer looks in the clip. Check out the entire video and all the fan reactions to it below.

Summer Walker Stops By Usher Show

Usher and Summer Walker already have a hit song together on the charts right now. Their team-up "Good Good" which also featured 21 Savage peaked inside the top 30 last week. The track hitting number 28 marked a big moment for Usher, who returned to the top 30 for the first time in 8 years.

Summer Walker is also revisiting some old beloved material. She has three new remixes of her song "Girls Need Love" coming soon. The track originally became a mega-hit thanks to a remix that included Drake. What do you think of the new video of Summer Walker and Usher at his Las Vegas residency? Let us know in the comment section below.

