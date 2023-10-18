Usher Presented With Key To The City Of Las Vegas

Usher is making the absolute most of his Las Vegas residency. Earlier this year it became the inciting point for one of the biggest dramas of the summer. The R&B star sang to Keke Palmer who had showed up in a bit of a revealing dress. Her boyfriend Darius Jackson took issue with what she wore and posted about it publicly. The massive discussion that followed enveloped dozens of other celebs who shared their opinions.

Now, Usher is once again under a spotlight in Las Vegas. This time though there's much less drama. With his residency still ongoing until December, he was presented with the key to the city yesterday. “I just want to continue to be an amazing contribution to your amazing city. I do see opportunity here, and the belief that everything that’s in my mind and that I’ve dreamed of is coming to life as a result of the city. So thank you,” the singer said in a statement. He's also contributed to the city by hosting multiple renditions of his Lovers & Friends music festival. Check out the city's full announcement post below.

Usher Given Key To The City And Holiday In Las Vegas

On top of a key to the city, the singer also got a holiday names after him. October 17 was proclaimed Usher Raymond day in Las Vegas. The same day on the other side of the country another city also named October 17 after a musician. That came when Atlanta officially declared it Gucci Mane day. The two declarations don't seem to necessarily have much to do with each other, but the pair have collaborated on music twice before.

Usher also has another pretty big performance coming up. The singer will be taking the stage as the star of next year's Super Bowl halftime show following Rihanna's performance last year. What do you think of Las Vegas awarding Usher the key to the city? Let us know in the comment section below.

