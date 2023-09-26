Usher Recalls JAY-Z Calling Him About Super Bowl Halftime: “It’s Time”

Usher says JAY-Z personally informed him he’d been selected for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Usher Recalls JAY-Z Calling Him About Super Bowl Halftime: “It’s Time”

Usher says that his “big homie” JAY-Z was the one to inform him he would be performing at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. He recalled the phone call during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music after the announcement.

"But when I got this call… he said, 'It’s time, it’s magic time. You know, it's time for you to have that moment.' I'm like, 'What are you talking about?'" Usher said, detailing the conversation with JAY-Z. "He's like, 'The Super Bowl.' I'm like, 'Oh, you ready? Absolutely.'"

Usher Backstage With JAY-Z On "The Black Album Tour"

Usher and Jay-Z during Jay-Z "The Black Album Tour" Live at Madison Square Garden - Backstage at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage for New York Post)

Usher later reflected on his residency in Las Vegas feeling like it culminated in this moment. "And it was like this was destined to happen," Usher added. "I think that everything that led up to that moment, going to Las Vegas for my residency for the last two years. The legacy, obviously, that is the music, the celebration of entertainment in that place. It's the City of Lights. You know, it's always been a place where entertainers go and find love and passion, connection to their fans. So for the Super Bowl to have made its way to Las Vegas while we were in Vegas, having such an amazing two years…"

Usher On Getting The Call From JAY-Z

On top of the performance, Usher also plans to release a new album titled Coming Home on the same day. He described it as a “celebration” to Lowe. “More than anything, it’s a celebration of music. Coming home in many other ways as you get more acclimated. When I put out more records and also to put more visuals, actually begin to really understand it. But I think that it is something to be celebrated.” The game is set to kick off on February 11, 2024, at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Be on the lookout for further updates on Usher’s performance on HotNewHipHop.

