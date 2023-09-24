Usher On Being Selected For Super Bowl Halftime Show: “Honor Of A Lifetime”

Usher will be dropping a new album in celebration of his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.


Usher says that it's the "honor of a lifetime" to be able to perform at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. The NFL announced him as the headliner for the event on Sunday afternoon. The game is set to kick off on February 11, 2024, at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Usher still has a residency at Park MGM in the city.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” he said in a statement. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Usher At Super Bowl LVI

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Usher attends Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

In addition to headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Usher also plans to release a new album titled Coming Home on the same day. He discussed his plans during a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. “I’m coming home, I’m back with my team,” he said while noting that he’s working with Antonio “L.A.” Reid. “Even when you see the artwork, you will understand it. When you see the peach. You get it. You understand where I’m from and what we’re doing.” The new effort will mark Usher’s first new album since 2016’s Hard II Love, which reached as high as No. 5 on the Billboard 200. Usher's 2023 single, “Good Good,” featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage will appear on the tracklist.

Usher Discusses Super Bowl Performance With Zane Lowe

Usher added: “More than anything, it’s a celebration of music. Coming home in many other ways as you get more acclimated. When I put out more records and also to put more visuals, actually begin to really understand it. But I think that it is something to be celebrated.” Prior to the announcement, Usher admitted that performing at a Super Bowl Halftime Show was a goal of his during an interview with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans in April.

