Usher Admits He's Still Disappointed "Confessions" Lost Album Of The Year Grammy

Usher says that he's still upset that his iconic 2004 album, Confessions, didn't win Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards. Ray Charles' final studio album, Genius Loves Company, took home the honor that year instead. Usher reflected on the loss during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe following his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“I didn’t win Album Of The Year that year, and I’m still a little like, ‘Damn.’ I don’t know if there’s been an album that has actually sold as many or been as influential as that album has been,” he said. From there, he explained that artists do care about what happens at the Grammys.

Usher Performs At The Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“Artists care [about winning Grammys]. And I’m happy to see the progress that they are making, but it doesn’t change the fact that we have feelings and we have lived in a time where you’re supposed to be poised and conduct yourself in a certain manner," he said. “But I think when you finally get to an age where you’re like, ‘Hey man, love it or hate it, this is how I feel,’ rather you choose to do something for history, not just for me or these young artists. That’s good. But do you do things for history? I did.” Check out Usher's full conversation with Apple Music below.

Usher Speaks With Zane Lowe

Confessions was Usher's fourth studio album. While it didn't win Album of the Year, the project did help Usher take home three Grammy Awards. He won Best Contemporary R&B Album, Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal ("My Boo") and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration ("Yeah!"). Be on the lookout for further updates on Usher on HotNewHipHop.

