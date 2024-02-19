Usher Addresses Backlash To Alicia Keys Embrace During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher says there was no ill intent behind his embrace of Alicia Keys at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Speaking with The Breakfast Club, he explained that he, Keys, and Swizz Beatz are all on good terms about the situation. Usher faced backlash online after the show for the way he held onto the iconic singer after performing "My Boo."

“In no way is there anything that was done there that should have been viewed as bad or in any way perverted or anything like that," Usher said. "No, it was literally about having fun because of a song that me and Alicia made many years ago and we celebrated it because of the legacy of it. No disrespect to anybody or anything like that."

Usher & Alicia Keys Perform At Super Bowl Halftime Show

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Usher performs with Alicia Keys during the Apple Music halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Usher also noted that he, Keys, and Swizz Beatz have "absolutely" shared a laugh about the situation in recent days. In response to the backlash, Swizz wrote on Instagram: “Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium. Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history. Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July blessings." Check out Usher's latest comments on the performance below.

Usher Defends Super Bowl Halftime Show

Alicia Keys wasn't the only artist welcomed to the stage either. Ludacris, H.E.R., and more made appearances as well. Be on the lookout for further updates on Usher on HotNewHipHop.

