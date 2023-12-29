Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys Celebrate Their Son's Birthday

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys recently took to Instagram to celebrate a significant milestone. The ninth birthday of their youngest son, Genesis Ali. In a heartfelt display of love and affection, both parents shared sweet tributes to mark Genesis's last single-digit birthday on Wednesday, December 27. He turned 9 this year. Alicia Keys, the Grammy-favorite known for hits like "Diary" crafted a touching post featuring a carousel of photos showcasing Genesis. In her caption, she expressed, “My beautiful boy!! Happy Born Day My Amazing Son! You are singularly spectacular!!! There is NO ONE like you!! That’s my favorite thing about you!! Keep being you! Never doubt your greatness! You are unforgettable!! Keep glowing!!!! You are adored on so many levels!!!!! Happy Birthday!!!! 🎊🎁🎂🎉🎈”

Moreover, Swizz Beatz, the renowned hip-hop producer, also took to Instagram to share his own collection of photos. Including an adorable snap of him holding baby Genesis about nine years ago. He reflected on his son's character, stating, “Deep down my guy is a loving soul.” Also, he warned about Genesis's unfiltered honesty, adding, “The most honest person I ever met so don’t ask him a question if you're not ready for the uncut answer.” Furthermore, he concluded the post with a loving message, “We love you, my prince 🤍."

Read More: Alicia Keys Talks Making Blended Family Work By Bonding With Swizz Beatz's Ex-Wife

Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys Share Heartfelt Posts

Moreover, he proceeded to acknowledge his role as a father to not only Genesis but also to 13-year-old Egypt Daoud and children from previous relationships. (15-year-old Nicole, 16-year-old Kasseem Jr., and 22-year-old Prince Nasir.) The couple, who exchanged vows in 2010, welcomed Genesis in 2014, adding another joyful chapter to their family journey. However, the intimate Instagram posts not only celebrate Genesis's birthday but also offer a glimpse into the genuine affection and pride that Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have for their youngest son.

Moreover, as Genesis enters double digits, the heartfelt tributes from his parents serve as a testament to the love, uniqueness, and unforgettable spirit he brings to their family. However, the Instagram posts become a shared celebration with fans, allowing them to witness the joy and warmth that mark this special occasion in their family.

Read More: Swizz Beatz Says His Son Helped Kendrick Lamar Overcome Writer’s Block