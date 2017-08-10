performer
- MusicUsher On Being Selected For Super Bowl Halftime Show: "Honor Of A Lifetime"Usher will be dropping a new album in celebration of his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.By Cole Blake
- MusicAnderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Added To Grammys Performer Line-UpAnderson .Paak and Bruno Mars succeed in their efforts to get Silk Sonic added to the Grammys performer line-up.By Aron A.
- MusicAriana Grande To Join Lizzo, Billie Eilish As 2020 Grammy Awards' PerformersIt's set to be a Grammys to remember.By Cole Blake
- MusicBad Bunny Set As Headline Performer For 2019 Pornhub AwardsBad Bunny will be asked to build on what Kanye West accomplished in 2018.By Devin Ch
- MusicPost Malone Announces Travis Scott As First Headliner For Inaugural "Posty Fest"Post Malone reveals the first act on the main stage for his inaugural "Posty Fest."By Aron A.
- EntertainmentSaudi Arabian Performer Arrested For DabbingHe was booked while performing at a music festival.By Matt F