Usher Announced As Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Headliner

Usher has been named as the headline act for Super Bowl LVIII's Halftime Show. The NFL announced the decision via a skit involving Usher and Kim Kardashian. It will be Usher's first time headlining the prestigious event. However, he did make a supporting appearance for the Black Eyed Peas when they headlined the Super Bowl XLV show back in 2011. Last year's Super Bowl halftime show was performed by Rihanna.

However, that news could be disappointing to some. Rumors had swirled that the Super Bowl show was going to be a 90s reunion special. These rumors claimed that the show would feature a trio of the decade's biggest musical groups. However, sources have said that rumors about Destiny's Child, The Backstreet Boys, and *NSYNC serving as triple headliners were just fan speculation. According to TMZ's source, the groups were not contacted about the idea and no conversations ever took place. The idea appears to have been sparked by the recent *NSYNC reunion at the VMAs, despite the group saying they have no plans for a tour, album, or residency.

Usher To End Vegas Residency

It's ironic that Super Bowl LVIII is being held in Vegas because that's the exact place Usher plans to leave at the end of the year. Last month, it was reported that Usher's "My Way" residency at the MGM Grand would be ending on December 2. Usher had been holding down the Vegas spot since July 2022. However, he will only be away for two months before he returns to play Allegiant Stadium on February 11.

Of course, Usher's residency was something of a meme this past summer. Multiple videos emerged of Usher serenading numerous famous women who attended his shows. Perhaps the most notable reaction was Winnie Harlow literally jumping in her boyfriend's lap to ward off the crooner. Elsewhere, an Usher show was the setting for the whole drama surrounding Keke Palmer being slut-shamed by her boyfriend Darius Jackson due to her Usher concert fit.

