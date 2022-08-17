Haltime Show
- MusicRihanna Admits She Didn't Intend To Reveal Pregnancy At Super Bowl LVIIRihanna says her Super Bowl pregnancy reveal was unavoidable because her belly was too big.By Cole Blake
- MusicUsher Recalls JAY-Z Calling Him About Super Bowl Halftime: “It’s Time”Usher says JAY-Z personally informed him he'd been selected for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.By Cole Blake
- MusicDr. Dre Says He Nearly Bailed On Super Bowl Show If Not For Jay-Z & NasDr. Dre says that he was unsure about performing at Super Bowl LVI until Jay-Z and Nas eased his mind.By Cole Blake