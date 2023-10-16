Summer Walker Announces Three New “Girls Need Love” Remixes

Five years ago Summer Walker released her massively acclaimed Last Day Of Summer mixtape. Clearly, the project is still connecting with people and its biggest hits stand as some of Summer's most popular songs to date. Last year, she dropped an entire sped-up version of the album. Many of the new versions of songs on the album once again racked up millions of streams. One of the biggest and most beloved songs on the album is "Girls Need Love." The original release features a remix with Drake which has racked up over 500 million streams.

Now, Summer Walker is returning to the project and its biggest hit song once again. To celebrate five years of the project, she's releasing three new remixes of "Girls Need Love" as well as an acoustic version of the song. "Last day of summer is officially platinum and to thank you guys after 5 years of loving this project, I’m releasing new Girls Need Love Remixes Friday," she captioned an Instagram post of the announcement. Victoria Monet, Tink, and Tyla are the three artists who will be on board for new remixed versions of the songs. Check out the full announcement post and fan reactions below.

Summer Walker Revisiting "Last Day Of Summer"

Last month, Summer Walker shared some stunning pics to Instagram. The first were a series of lingerie pics that had fans stunned. She teamed up with Savage x Fenty for a pair of totally stunning looks. That felt pretty familiar for fans of Summer as she's no stranger to looking gorgeous on her Instagram.

Summer also left some of her fans shocked when she shared throwback pictures of her pregnancy from last year. Many saw her post-pregnancy pictures and immediately jumped to the conclusion that she was pregnant once again. It's unclear whether Summer meant for that to happen, but it seemed to delight her regardless. What do you think of Summer Walker announcing three new remixes of "Girls Need Love" five years after its release? Let us know in the comment section below.

