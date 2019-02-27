girls need love remix
- MusicSummer Walker Announces Three New "Girls Need Love" RemixesSummer is still getting mileage out of her debut mixtape.ByLavender Alexandria704 Views
- MusicSummer Walker Teases "Girls Need Love" Remix With Victoria MonetThe collab we've been waiting for is on the way.ByTallie Spencer5.9K Views
- MusicSummer Walker Reveals How Drake Collab Came About & Shares Performance Anxiety"Over It" drops on Friday, October 4.ByErika Marie3.5K Views
- MusicDrake Helps Summer Walker Earn First Hot 100 Entry With "Girls Need Love" RemixSummer Walker hits the Billboard Hot 100 with "Girls Need Love" remix.ByAron A.3.2K Views
- Original ContentTop Tracks: Drake's Remix Catapults Summer Walker's "Girls Need Love" To #1As he's done for many other up-and-coming artists, Drake remixes Summer Walker's "Girls Need Love" and bolsters its popularity. ByPatrick Lyons12.3K Views
