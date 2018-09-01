girls need love
- MixtapesSummer Walker Revives Hit Song "Girls Need Love" With "Girls Mix"Summer Walker brings on three of her girlies to remix her hit. ByZachary Horvath1.6K Views
- MusicSummer Walker Announces Three New "Girls Need Love" RemixesSummer is still getting mileage out of her debut mixtape.ByLavender Alexandria648 Views
- MusicTrey Songz Wanted To Sign Summer Walker After Hearing Song But Didn't Know HerTrey Songz loved Summer Walker's track and even listened to it on his phone for two years, but he didn't know who the singer was so he was never able to sign her.ByErika Marie4.6K Views
- MusicSummer Walker Adds To Her Impressive Year With Stunning NPR Tiny Desk ConcertSummer Walker overcomes her social anxiety to perform on the tiny stage.ByAlex Zidel3.9K Views
- MusicSummer Walker Announces New Album And Upcoming TourSummer Walker has a full schedule.ByMilca P.3.7K Views
- MusicDrake Gifts Summer Walker With A Money Rack The Size Of "Muggsy Bogues"Drake was in his bag last night, literally.ByDevin Ch26.9K Views
- NewsSummer Walker Taps Janiyah For "I Need Sum Money"Summer Walker takes a different approach on her latest release.ByAron A.6.6K Views
- MusicDrake Earns 95th Top 40 Entry On Hot 100 With Summer Walker's "Girls Need Love"Drake inches towards 100 top 40 entries.ByAron A.2.7K Views
- NewsDrake Remixes Summer Walker's "Girls Need Love"Drake & Summer Walker officially link up on a new remix.ByAlex Zidel65.8K Views
- MusicDrake Announces New Music Coming TodayDrake is teaming up with Summer Walker on a new remix.ByAlex Zidel31.5K Views
- SongsTrevor Jackson Flips Summer Walker On "Boys Need Love 2"Trevor previews new album with a remix.ByMilca P.13.3K Views
- NewsSummer Walker Shares Soulful "CLEAR" EPSummer Walker shines with vulnerability on "CLEAR."ByMilca P.7.9K Views
- MixtapesSummer Walker Officially Arrives With "Last Day Of Summer" ProjectSummer Walker makes a bold entrance with "Last Day of Summer."ByMilca P.8.1K Views
- NewsSummer Walker Gives Us All The Feels In "Girls Need Love" VideoSummer Walker may be your next favorite thing.ByMilca P.4.2K Views