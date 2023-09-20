Summer Walker Stuns In Savage x Fenty Lingerie

Summer is once again blowing fans away with her looks.

Even though she's no longer the CEO, Rihanna's Savage x Fenty line of lingerie is still being modeled by some of the biggest stars in music and culture at large. That's why it's no surprise that the gorgeous Summer Walker is the most recent to sport a look for the brand. She took to Instagram overnight to share two pics of herself stunning in a two-piece lingerie set. She keeps it brief with a short caption that simply tags the Savage x Fenty account. Perhaps no words are really needed as fans are going crazy for Summer in the comments.

"summer is like literally one of the prettiest people like her aura just seem so cool," reads one of the top comments on the post. Pretty much top to bottom there is nothing but praise for both Summer's look and her immense talent. "Mother is MOTHERING" another top comment reads. "IT'S SUMMER ALL YEAR AROUND," another agrees. Check out the spicy photo set and seas of loving comments below.

Summer Walker Has Fans Obsessed With New Photos

Summer Walker is no stranger to showing off stunning fits. Earlier this month she shared some pics with a gorgeous gold corset on Instagram that once again had fans falling over themselves to praise her. She paired it with some knee-high snake-skin boots and a few choice accessories that added up to a fit people just couldn't get enough of.

But Summer is far from just a model. She reminded fans just how talented she is with a recent series of videos. In the clips, she shows off her vocals in an intimate capacity accompanied by just a keyboard as she sings one of her songs. Fans once again had their minds blown after being reminded of just how much raw vocal talent she possesses. What do you think of Summer Walker's new Savage x Fenty photo dump? Let us know in the comment section below.

