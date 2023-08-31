Diddy Unveils New Album Tracklist Featuring The Weeknd, Summer Walker And More

Diddy has unveiled the tracklist for his sixth studio album, The Love Album: Off the Grid. As expected, the LP will be jam-packed with high-profile features, from artists like Summer Walker, Justin Bieber, Busta Rhymes, and even Mary J. Blige. His new album is also set to include the last feature of The Weeknd’s career, “Another One Of Me,” which also features French Montana and 21 Savage.

Earlier this week, The Weeknd announced that he has has just one last collaboration on the way, revealing plans to embark on a new era of his career. He intends to ditch his stage name and eventually start releasing music as Abel. Diddy later shared a snippet of his verse on “Another One Of Me,” and fans can hear the full track soon. The Love Album: Off the Grid will be released on September 15, 2023 via Diddy’s Love Records.

The Love Album: Off The Grid Drops September 15

In a press release, Diddy revealed that the creation of the album has been a journey of self-discovery, allowing him to develop a better relationship with himself. He explained that it’s intended to be an authentic form of expression, free from the influence of the social media age. He’s managed to recruit some of the top artists of today, and fans can’t wait to hear it.

“Music is my first love and music has given me a second chance at life, so stepping back into the studio to make this album has been a soulful experience that brought me closer to myself and my purpose,” Diddy shared. ”This album wasn’t created to feed an algorithm or be relevant with the trends of the times, it was created to touch souls and freely express my story with the best artists, writers, and producers shaping the future of R&B.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Diddy and The Love Album: Off the Grid.

The Love Album: Off The Grid Tracklist:

1. Brought My Love – ft. The Dream and Herb Alpert

2. What’s Love – Diddy and Nova Wav

3. Deliver Me – Diddy, Dirty Money, Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard and Kalenna

4. Stay A While – Diddy and Nija

5. Homecoming – Diddy and Jozzy

6. Pick Up – Diddy and Jacquees ft. Fabolous

7. Tough Love – ft. Swae Lee

8. Stay Long – ft. Summer Walker

9. Belongs to You – Diddy and Jozzy

10. Another One Of Me – ft. The Weeknd, French Montana and 21 Savage

11. INTERMISSION

12. Moments – ft. Justin Bieber

13. Need Somebody – ft. Jasmine Sullivan

14. Mind Ya Business – ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Kelani

15. Nasty interlude – Jozzy

16. Reachin – ft. Ty Dolla $ign and Coco Jones

17. Stay part 1 – Diddy, Kalan.FrFr and K-Ci

18. I Like – ft. Mary J Blige

19. Closer to God – ft. Teyana Taylor

20. BooHoo – ft. Jeremih

21. Interlude – Burna Boy Interlude

22. Kim Porter – Diddy and Babyface ft. John Legend

23. Space – ft. H.E.R.



