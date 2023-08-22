Diddy Unveils Trailer For “Love” Album

Diddy is back and better than ever. The Harlem-bred mogul just dropped off the trailer for his upcoming album, The Love Album: Off the Grid. Coming in at just under four minutes, the trailer finds the billionaire reflecting on his life as well as looking toward the future. “Why am I doing this? Especially with the success that I’ve had, especially where my life, how stressful and treacherous this music business is,” the trailer begins.

He continued: “My heart has been broken. I still have that question of, like, ‘Will I ever love again?’” As the trailer progresses, we see snapshots of Diddy’s life — from his relationship with the late model Kim Porter and bonding with his daughter, Love Sean Combs, to behind-the-scenes footage of him working in the studio. Additionally, the video features a star-studded lineup, including Justin Bieber, Swae Lee, Mary J. Blige, Babyface, Jozzy, Yung Miami, French Montana, and more.

This Marks Diddy’s First Solo Project Since 2006

It’s been 17 years since Diddy released his debut album, 2006’s Press Play. It spawned singles like “Tell Me” featuring Christina Aguilera and “Last Night” with Keyshia Cole. However, the Bad Boy founder has continued to keep fans fed with several singles over the years. Most recently, he teamed up with the City Girls and Fabolous for “Act Bad.” Before that, he collaborated with Bryson Tiller on a track titled “Gotta Move On.” The Love Album: Off the Grid is scheduled to be released on September 15. As of today, Diddy has yet to reveal the official tracklist or album artwork, but we can expect it soon.

In other related news, following the death of Clarence Avant, Diddy revealed his plans to honor his legacy. He was one of the many performers who honored the deceased industry connoisseur. “Clarence Avant was the definition of a free, fearless Black man. He never allowed any level of adversity or limitation stop him from paving his own path and advocating for Black creators to be valued and respected at the highest level,” his caption read.

