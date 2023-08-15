Diddy’s REVOLT World Event Adds Don Toliver, Yung Miami, And More

Diddy’s festival celebrating the music and culture of hip hop REVOLT World officially has its lineup. The summit on rap music is set to take place in Atlanta from September 22-24 and will feature a number of performances and discussions. The event pitches itself as a combination conference and festival where attendees can hear music while also learning valuable insight into the business of music. Earlier today, they announced the lineup of both performers and speakers. The festival will be headlined by performances from Don Toliver and Moneybagg Yo.

Elsewhere in the list of performers is Babyface Ray, Saucy Santana, Maiya The Don, King Combs, and more. Equally as impressive is the list of speakers who will be talking during the event. Yung Miami, G Herbo, Queen Naija, Jeezy, Curren$y, and Omarion headline the list of speakers. Elsewhere in the lineup are Amber Grimes, Juvenile, Styles P, Tee Grizzley, and many more. While the exact schedule isn’t out yet it’s clear that there will be quite a bit to see. Fans in attendance will get to hear performances from some of the most unique rap acts out right now and also hear panel discussions from industry veterans and those with inside perspectives.

Diddy’s REVOLT World Has Impressive Speakers And Performers

The @REVOLTWORLD lineup is here! 🤯🚀



Your favorite REVOLT shows, live performances and impactful conversations.



Join us in ATL for 3 days of culture, conversations and connections.



For early access head to 📲 https://t.co/f7thZuV0zd



Presented by @Walmart 🌎#REVOLTWORLD pic.twitter.com/OZbHJCcOmN — REVOLT WORLD 🌎 (@REVOLTworld) August 15, 2023

Recently, Diddy’s prowess as an executive was praised by Billboard. The publication made a list of the best executives in all of hip-hop. Lil Wayne, Jermain Dupri, Easy-Z, Jay-Z, 50 Cent, and, Dr. Dre all made the list. To the surprise of nobody one of the biggest rap moguls, Diddy, also made the cut.

Diddy has also kept a foot in music continually. He recently joined Giggs for a new single called “Mandem” which will be included on Giggs’ album which is dropping later this week. Earlier this year he teamed up with City Girls and Fabolous for the summer anthem “Act Bad.” What do you think of the line-up for REVOLT World? Let us know in the comment section below.

