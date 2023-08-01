N.O.R.E. Discusses Diddy’s Ability To “Threaten You With A Smile”

N.O.R.E. says that Diddy will “threaten you with a smile.” He discussed how the Bad Boy mogul handles having an issue with people during a sit down with Elliott Wilson and Speedy at Rolling Loud Miami. The group had been speaking about Wilson’s recent incident with Drake, which centered around the Rap Radar founder taking issue with the outlets with whom Drake chooses to do interviews.

N.O.R.E. remarked that Diddy was also mad at Wilson regarding a comment he made about Michel Rubin’s White Parties. He noted that Diddy called him up this week to discuss. “Puff will see you anywhere and threaten you with a smile,” the Drink Champs host said. “Like, ‘Imma get you.’ You like, ‘Yo, what?’ With a smile, like how do you do that?” After laughing, Wilson explained that he and Diddy worked out the issue.

N.O.R.E. Performs At BET Hip-Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: N.O.R.E. performs onstage during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

As for Wilson’s issue with Drake, he complained about the Toronto rapper doing an interview with Bobbi Althoff. On Twitter, he explained: “No disrespect to Lil Boat. Yachty’s convo with The Boy was comfy and had some cool moments. I was more so clowning the comedy shenanigans with outsiders to our culture. It would be great to hear Drake speak to us again. Even if it ain’t me.”

Drake ended up firing back at Wilson on Instagram. “Lol man shits on not coming to his platform for a second time and now Elliott 10 toes doing Yes Julz run up interviews at Rolling Loud,” he wrote. “Just admit the youth took over big dog.”

N.O.R.E. Discusses Diddy With Elliott Wilson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elliott Wilson (@elliottwilson)

The whole discussion comes as Drake gears up for the release of For All The Dogs, which he recently revealed will be available in the coming weeks. Check out the entire conversation about Diddy as well as Drake above.

