Elliott Wilson Says Lil Yachty Forgave Him For Interview Comments, But Drake Hasn’t

As one of the biggest artists in the world, Drake is no stranger to press, but Elliott Wilson recently stated that he believes he’s turned his back on hip-hop media as of late. Moreover, he expressed disappointment in him doing more unserious interviews with people outside of the traditional rap journalism sphere. Of course, it caused a bit of a ruckus online, but he recently shared that he’s already halfway there when it comes to those he spoke on forgiving him. Wilson referenced the 6 God’s conversation with Lil Yachty and said that the latter accepted his apology. However, he also remarked that Drizzy still hasn’t as of writing this article.

In fact, he did so while quote-tweeting a clip from The Joe Budden Podcast discussing the ordeal. “He said all them Drake interviews have been mid,” Mouse said. “I mean, you’re s***ting on somebody that’s trying to do something different and that’s your man- he gave you a look. That was your biggest look,” referencing Elliott Wilson’s previous conversation with the Canadian superstar. “Mouse is right,” he tweeted. “And I apologized. Yachty forgave me. The Boy hasn’t.”

Elliott Wilson Gives Update On The Drake & Lil Yachty Situation

Mouse is right. And I apologized. Yachty forgave me. The Boy hasn't. https://t.co/WrcuI80H8S — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) July 30, 2023

Furthermore, Elliott Wilson recently explained that he apologized to Drake for his comments while speaking to N.O.R.E. and Speedy at Rolling Loud Miami this year. During their conversation, the media mogul admitted that he took the wrong approach with his view, considering his previous interview with the OVO leader. However, he did stick by his convictions, which first came about in this since-deleted message via Twitter. “Moment of clarity: No disrespect to Lil Boat. Yachty’s convo with The Boy was comfy and had some cool moments. I was more so clowning the comedy shenanigans with outsiders to our culture. It would be great to hear Drake speak to us again. Even if it ain’t me.”

Meanwhile, the Her Loss MC actually responded to Wilson with an Instagram comment on footage of him interviewing Trippie Redd at the aforementioned festival. “Lol man s**ts on not coming to his platform for a second time and now Elliott 10 toes doing Yes Julz run up interviews at Rolling Loud,” he wrote with laughing emojis. “Just admit the youth took over big dog.” To see if Drake accepts Elliot Wilson’s apology along with Lil Yachty in the near future, keep checking in with HNHH.

