Clarence Avant, “Black Godfather” Of Music Industry, Dies At 92

Clarence Avant, a music industry titan and tastemaker, has tragically passed away at 92 years old. His success as a music industry insider earned him the title of the “Black Godfather.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, Avant passed away at his Los Angeles home on Sunday (August 13). Following the news, his family released a statement.

“Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come,” the Avant/Sarandos family said in a statement to THR. “The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss.” The shocking news comes only 20 months after his wife, philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, was shot and killed at their Beverly Hills home in December 2021. He is survived by his daughter Nicole Avant, and son, Alexander.

Avant Was Recently The Subject Of A Netflix Documentary

Netflix’s The Black Godfather explores Avant’s decades-long career as a record executive, a manager, a promoter, and more. Avant was a key figure in the development of the modern music industry. Additionally, his accomplishments include discovering Bill Withers, managing Sarah Vaughn, and working secretly with LA Reid, Jay-Z, Quincy Jones, etc. He was also the promoter of Michael Jackson’s Bad tour and was Motown’s chairman for four years in the ’90s.

Besides that, Avant received the Ahmet Ertegun Award and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. Lionel Richie, who delivered the induction speech, said: “There’s no way possible you can talk about Clarence Avant in four minutes…He’s a teacher. He’s a master communicator. He’s the perfect marriage between street sense and common sense. And what he did for us, and what I mean by us is the sons and daughters of the Afro-American community, he was the one that brought us to some understanding of what the music business was all about.” However, his influence extends far beyond music. Former President Barack Obama credited Avant with helping him land his appearance at the 2004 Democratic convention. As a result, it booted him politically for his successful run in 2008.

