Remembering Clarence Avant: The Godfather Of Black Music

The music industry lost a cherished pioneer and groundbreaking figure this week. Clarence Avant, known as the Black Godfather, died on Aug. 13th, 2023 at 92 in his Los Angeles home. As tributes flooded the timeline, fans, friends, and peers detailed the indelible mark that he left on the music industry. His legacy as a visionary and a mentor undoubtedly opened the gates for Black musicians across the world to have their voices heard.

Planting The Seed For A Powerful Legacy

LOS ANGELES – JULY 13: Producers Quincy Jones and Clarence Avant arrive at the 20th Annual “Midsummer Night’s Magic Awards Dinner” on July 13, 2005 at the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Born in North Carolina on Feb. 25th, 1931, Avant faced adversity and racial prejudice growing up in the segregated South. However, by the time he was a teenager, he moved to New Jersey where he began his journey in the music industry, working as a manager at Teddy Powell’s Teddy P’s Lounge. This stint planted the seed for Avant’s fruitful career in the music industry, which officially began once Joe Glaser, the former manager of Louis Armstrong, began to mentor Clarence.

Read More: Quincy Jones Surprised Big Boi With A Letter After Outkast’s Album Of The Year Win

Championing Black Musicians

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jay-Z, Clarence Avant and Sean Combs attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Throughout his career, Avant orchestrated groundbreaking changes in the music industry, further paving the way for Black musicians to take center stage. From managing early R&B artists like Little Willie John and pioneering figures like Tom Wilson, Avant’s ear for talent and ability to introduce them to the masses played a foundational role in the music industry today.

Without Avant, we wouldn’t have had artists like Bill Withers. His ability to connect people bridged gaps between artists, producers, and executives. During a time when racial discrimination was rampant across America, he utilized his resources to promote Black artists. As a result, his platform became theirs. Across his career, he ensured that Black artists received their recognition and dues.

Read More: Diddy To Receive BET Awards’ 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award

Clarence Avant’s Advocacy

Avant’s contributions went far beyond business. He dedicated his career to advocating for racial equality and justice through a variety of endeavors. The Black Artists In Action event, for example, was an effort he spearheaded in hopes to unite artists. This initiative demanded change, and launched a new wave of activism. Additionally, he served as an executive producer on the 1973 documentary, Save The Children, which followed the performers that appeared at Jesse Jackson’s Operation PUSH exposition.

Read More: Black Music Month: Remembering Heavy D, The “Overweight Lover” Of Hip Hop

How Clarence Avant Revolutionized The Music Industry

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: Lionel Richie presents Clarence Avant the Ahmet Ertegun Award onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

One of Avant’s most significant achievements was his instrumental role in establishing Avante-Garde Broadcasting, the first Black-owned FM station in the L.A. area. Recognizing the power of media in shaping perceptions and promoting culture, he ensured that Black artists had a platform to showcase their talents and share their stories. This endeavor further propelled Black music into the mainstream and empowered countless individuals.

Additionally, Avant’s influence extended to shaping legendary careers. From introducing Bill Withers to the world to fostering the rise of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, his mentorship shaped the careers of some of the most influential artists of the past century. He believed in the potential of Black artists when others hesitated, and his unwavering support transformed promising talents into icons. He left his imprint on the careers of artists like Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones. Avant also pushed Motown and jazz artists to the forefront.

Read More: Grammys Black Music Collective Addresses Controversy

Remembering Clarence Avant

Clarence Avant created a legacy that will forever be cherished and remembered in the music industry. He dedicated his career to fostering talent and breaking down barriers, inspiring a legion of artists, producers, and executives that followed. Through his actions, he created an inclusive industry that amplifies Black voices and champions marginalized communities. RIP Black Godfather.