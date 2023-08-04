Quincy Jones Surprised Big Boi With A Letter After Outkast’s Album Of The Year Win

Only two rap albums have ever taken home the Album Of The Year award at the Grammy’s. The first to ever do it was Lauryn Hill with her certified classic The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill. The second and most recent win by a rap album was Outkast in 2004 for their double album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. The album took home multiple awards that night. Those victories helped supplant Andre 3000 and Big Boi as one of the definitive rap groups of all time. In a recent appearance on the Elliott Wilson Experience Big Boi stopped by to give his thoughts on the night, the win, and something surprising that happened in the aftermath.

Firstly Wilson wanted to know the Atlanta legend’s thoughts on Outkast still having the most recent rap album to win Album Of The Year. He asked if that was a good or bad thing. “I mean, good in the sense of the level of respect that the group and the work got for that,” Big Boi answered quickly. “I can remember after we won, Quincy Jones sent me a card and was like, ‘Are you surprised?’ And I was like, ‘But how you get my mothaf*ckin’ address?!’” The full talk is available on Elliott Wilson’s Patreon, but you can watch a clip of it below.

Big Boi’s Letter From Quincy Jones

Earlier this year Billboard published a list of their greatest rap groups of all time. Right at the very top spot was Outkast and the hip-hop world mostly rejoiced in their placement. Big Boi himself delivered a pretty simple response to the honor saying “I’ll take it.”

For fans hoping that acknowledgment might be the first step in an eventual Outkast reunion, don’t hold your breath. Back in June frequent Outkast collaborator Sleepy Brown shot down any rumors of the duo getting back together. His main reason for the comments was that Andre 300 was off doing his own thing. What do you think of Big Boi’s stories from Outkast’s legendary 2004 Grammys? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Killer Mike Co-Signs OutKast Fan’s Recreation Of “ATLiens” Beat

[Via]