Billboard recently unveiled their list of the “50 Greatest Rap Groups of All Time.” The outlet put OutKast in the No. 1 slot, followed by Wu-Tang Clan, NWA, A Tribe Called Quest, and more. Though there’s no debate on the major contributions OutKast has made to the world of hip hop since their ’90s debut, some social media users have other ideas as to which group deserves to be number one. Users hit the comments section to weigh in.

“You can’t be serious right now,” one Instagram commenter writes, “They legends but # 1 of all time??????!!!! LMFAOO ain’t no way bruh.” “Wu Tang is the greatest rap group of all time,” another argues. One user claims, “Wu tang the greatest GROUP. Outkast the greatest duo.” Though several commenters believe they didn’t deserve their ranking, fans came to OutKast’s defense.

Users Debate The Best Rap Group Of All Time

“Billboard finally got it right,” one social media user says, with another claiming, “If you disagree with this you have no music taste.” “Only people disagreeing with this are 2000’s babies,” one writes alongside a laughing emoji. “Every album these guys travelled to a whole different dimension,” another claims. Other commenters respect the outlet’s decision, though they themselves disagree. “I’m not mad at this but it wouldn’t be my personal choice. Solid overall,” one user writes. Several users believe that OutKast’s creativity alone puts them above the rest, while some believe they haven’t influenced the rap genre enough to take the number one position.

In general, social media users are split when it comes to the outlet’s ranking. Many feel as though the duo should have been considered to be in another category than other groups, because they only have two members while others have more. Several users fall somewhere in the middle, respecting OutKast’s position as one of the greatest rap groups while still thinking another group should have taken the top spot.

Social Media Reacts

Groups or duo? They're nice but I can't give them best group when we have pic.twitter.com/HoOiDJlk9M — Angel Soto (@AngelA79soto) June 29, 2023

Odd Future and Raider Klan over Outkast? pic.twitter.com/ZP5Mba8koF — Spark da Philly (@SparkdaPhilly) June 29, 2023

outkast had always be my all time favorite rap group so i see no lies. thank you billboard — Lou Rob (@official_lourob) June 30, 2023

Multiple classic albums.. I’m not mad at it. Which group has more classics than OutKast? — Brandon Neel (@Brandon__Neel) June 30, 2023

