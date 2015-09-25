OutKast is undoubtedly one of the most iconic music groups of our generation. Their timeless sound has resulted in countless classics such as “Ms. Jackson,” “Hey Ya!,” “ATLiens,” “B.O.B.,” “So Fresh, So Clean,” “The Way You Move,” “Roses,” and more. Members Andre 300 and Big Boi met when they were 16 years old at the Lenox Square shopping mall in Atlanta. The duo took a hiatus from 2006 to 2014 to focus on their solo careers. In 2014 they began touring again, appearing at music festivals around the US and the world. It's uncertain if they'll ever team up again for another album.