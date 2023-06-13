Sleepy Brown has advised fans not to hold out hope for an Outkast reunion between Big Boi and Andre 3000. Speaking with TMZ for a recent interview, he explained that Andre is busy doing his own thing for the time being.

“Nah, they not,” Sleepy Brown told the outlet. “[Andre 3000] is on a-whole-nother journey and he’s, you know, doing something. But me and Big [Boi] are still doing tours and stuff like that. Don’t hold your breath for no OutKast reunion. Don’t do it to yourself. It’s not gon’ happen, folks. If you wanna see us, we gon’ be Dungeon Family. That’s about it.”

Sleepy Brown With Big Boi & Andre 3000

Sleepy Brown, Andre 3000 of Outkast and Big Boi of Outkast (Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage for BET Network)

Elsewhere in the interview, Sleepy Brown discussed his favorite Outkast album. While the choice was tough, in the end, he went with Aquemini. “Man, you know, I can say Aquemini, I can say Stankonia,” he said. “The thing about it [is], each album was a different journey. OutKast has taken people through country music with ‘Rosa Parks,’ they did rock with Stankonia, they did every genre you could ever think of in music, so it’s kinda hard to say which one is what.”

He continued: “But I’ma say Aquemini. For me, that album was the moment when OutKast really flourished as producers, too. So for me, that album is me watching them grow. That’s why it’s my favorite.” Sleepy Brown has worked with Outkast on many occasions over the years, including on some of their biggest hits such as “The Way You Move” and “So Fresh, So Clean.”

Sleepy Brown Says Outkast Is Done For Good

Outkast released Aquemini as their third studio album back in September 1998. The project featured several of the duo’s biggest hits including “Rosa Parks,” “Da Art of Storytellin’ (Pt. 1),” and more. Aquemini landed at number 49 on Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” list in 2020.

