Big Boi On OutKast Being Named The Greatest Rap Group Of All Time: “I’ll Take It”

During a recent interview, Big Boi shared his thoughts on Billboard naming OutKast the best rap group of all time. The outlet dropped their ranking at the end of June, putting the duo ahead of fan-favorites like Wu-Tang Clan, NWA, A Tribe Called Quest, and more. The list sparked a bit of a debate, with some social media users feeling as though they shouldn’t be considered a “group” because there are only two members. Regardless, the duo has managed to make countless invaluable contributions to the world of hip hop since their ’90s debut.

In a clip of the interview, Elliott Wilson asks Big Boi whether or not the opinions and rankings even mean anything to him anymore. “It just depends who you ask,” he replies, “I’ll take it.” He continues, insisting that it’s subjective. “Everybody’s got an opinion and it just depends on the person, really,” he says. “They don’t do that on the other side,” Big Boi adds, “like, [who’s] the best, Nirvana or Led Zeppelin.” He continues, noting how hip hop in particular tends to put an emphasis on competition among artists. “Go make some jams and shut the f*ck up,” he says.

Big Boi Says “Go Make Some Jams And Shut The F*ck Up”

Though Big Boi appears to be relatively unfazed about his group’s ranking, the clip managed to reignite the debate on who the greatest rap group of all time is. As expected, Wu-Tang Clan super fans made their voices heard. A good amount of commenters, however, appear to agree with the sentiment that artists shouldn’t be pit against one another. “We’re all great in our own likeness,” one user notes.

Though fans would love the opportunity to catch OutKast live, it looks like it won’t be happening any time soon. Sleepy Brown told TMZ in June that for the time being, Andre 3000 is only focusing on his own projects. “[Andre 3000] is on a-whole-nother journey and he’s, you know, doing something. But me and Big [Boi] are still doing tours and stuff like that. Don’t hold your breath for no OutKast reunion. Don’t do it to yourself. It’s not gon’ happen, folks.

