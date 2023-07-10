Due to the many interesting figures that make up the genre of Hip Hop, music videos are usually a treat. While it’s a difficult task to pin down the best of the best rap music videos, it’s important to note that uniqueness is highly lauded. Many important figures in Hip Hop have become widely known for their music videos. These include Missy Elliott, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and many more.

The storytelling nature of rap has allowed many artists to exhibit great visual creativity. While some Hip Hop classics feature simplistic music videos, others take it up a notch. This could be through emotional symbolism, cartoons, futurism, or just plain joy. The following music videos are visually striking, keeping viewers glued to the screen from start to finish.

7. Busta Rhymes – “Gimme Some More” (1998)

Busta Rhymes and Hype Williams co-directed the music video for “Gimme Some More.” It was shot through a fisheye lens style, featuring bright colors and wacky scenarios. Busta Rhymes has been lauded over the decades for his visual work, becoming one of the first rappers to include comedic and cartoonish swag in his music videos. “Gimme Some More” features Busta Rhymes’ signature energetic rap flow, and the music video reflects this. With frozen shots at the end of each rap bar, Busta and Hype grab viewers’ attention throughout.

6. Tobe Nwigwe – “Fye Fye” Ft. Fat Nwigwe (2021)

Since the mid-2010s, Tobe Nwigwe has achieved a growing ascent to the mainstream. With the music video for his track “Fye Fye” ft. Fat Nwigwe, he became a viral sensation. The lyrics to “Fye Fye” are drenched in familial values and the bond between members of the Black community. In the instantly classic music video, Tobe, his wife Fat, and a host of Black dancers and hype people enjoy a wholesome rage. Decked in white and aqua green, the music video’s cast showcases Black love and excellence to viewers. There’s also a very pregnant Fat, raging alongside everyone else.

5. Childish Gambino – “This Is America” (2018)

Upon release, the music video for Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” became one of the most talked about videos of all time. The symbolism in the video was unapologetically stirring, leading to much discourse. Many different opinions were revealed about the many different portions of the music video. “This Is America” was directed by Hiro Murai. It features Childish Gambino in numerous harrowing and violent scenarios. The music video depicts issues plaguing Black Americans, including racism and police brutality. Contrasted by the violent moments, is Gambino’s awkwardly funny dancing, making for an even more stirring video. “This Is America” is undoubtedly one of the best, albeit polarizing rap music videos of the 2010s.

4. Kendrick Lamar – “Alright” (2015)

The music video for Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” received widespread praise upon release in 2015. Shot entirely in black and white, “Alright” was filled with many artistic and symbolic imagery. The music video was shot by Colin Tilley and The Little Homies. There are many subtle ways Lamar highlights his frustrations about police brutality and the mistreatment of Black Americans. Tilley revealed to MTV that he wanted a video that “basically shows the state of everything that’s going on in the world right now.” While the video does have dark scenes, there remains an air of positivity and love that’s broadcast. Lastly, backed by Lamar’s constant proclamation that things will be alright, the music video for the To Pimp A Butterfly single offers reassurance amidst the chaos.

3. Lil Kim – “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix)” Ft. Da Brat, Missy Elliott, Angie Martinez & Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez (1997)

Female rap collaborations have existed since Hip Hop’s Golden Age. Nonetheless, there was a group-project type of solidarity among female rappers that has waned in recent times. “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix)” was a testament to the girl power that ruled the 90s rap scene. Lil’ Kim enlisted Missy Elliott, Da Brat, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Angie Martinez for what is arguably the best female rap collaboration of all time. The rap song’s music video is fresh, and filled with a perfect summer vibe of everyone living their best lives. Cameos from Mary J Blige, Queen Latifah, Blaque, and more Hip Hop and R&B stars make this a truly iconic video.

2. OutKast – “Hey Ya!” (2003)

On the surface level, “Hey Ya!” is a fun, funky, Hip Hop classic to dance to. However, the lyrics reveal a much more emotional and dark story of romance. Regardless, André 3000 and Big Boi leaned into the catchy beat to deliver a colorful spectacle. “Hey Ya!” is packed with a boisterous André 3000 leading multiple versions of himself while performing in London. As André 3000 says in the song, “Y’all don’t hear me! You just want to dance!” Featuring hundreds of beautiful women fawning over the star and partying in the crowd, “Hey Ya!” is still a party staple today. Importantly, the music video is also credited for reviving interest in the Polaroid picture format. Truly iconic.

1. Missy Elliott – “Get Ur Freak On” (2001)

One of the pioneers of striking music videos, regardless of genre, is Missy Elliott. Her music and the accompanying videos have maintained cultural relevance over the decades. Known for her futuristic sound and visuals, Missy Elliott’s single “Get Ur Freak On” is a testament to her advanced sound and eye for detail. The music video delivers on all fronts. It’s visually appealing, imaginative, properly choreographed, and has several cameos. Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, Eve, LL Cool J, and Elliott’s frequent collaborator Timbaland all appear in the music video. Indeed it’s hard to pick Missy Elliot’s best music video, but “Get Ur Freak On” is one of the best rap videos, and a creative masterpiece to watch.

