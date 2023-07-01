Rakim reacted to Outkast landing at the top spot on Billboard‘s “Greatest Rap Groups of All Time” list over Eric B. & Rakim during an interview with TMZ on Friday. Speaking with the outlet in New York, the legendary rapper praised Big Boi and Andre 3000 for “pushing the envelope.”

“Nah mean, I’m always gonna say I shoulda been higher but it’s a blessing to be recognized and it’s a good time to be recognized as well,” Rakim said. “It’s not really my place to say who else deserves or not, but Outkast pushed the envelope, a group that a lot of people got love for. So, you know we have to give the flowers to who earns them.”

Big Boi & Andre 3000 At The Grammys

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 8: Musical Artists Big Boi (left) and Andre 3000 of Oukast pose with their six Grammys backstage in the Pressroom at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards held on February 8, 2004 at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

In the end, Billboard ranked Eric B. and Rakim at No. 7 on the list, one spot behind Public Enemy. As for the top five, it featured Run-D.M.C. at No. 5, A Tribe Called Quest at No. 4, N.W.A at No. 3 and Wu-Tang Clan at No. 2, all before Outkast at No. 1. In the piece, Billboard explained the considerations that went into the decision-making. “Our definition of groups includes duos, proper groups and more nebulous collectives. Most notably, inclusion on this list is based on the accomplishments of the group as a unit — not what the individuals may have separately accomplished. We tried to walk the line between what constitutes a group versus a collective or a crew, though at times that was not entirely clear,” the publication explained.

Rakim Reacts To Billboard’s List

Despite their popularity, it appears that Outkast won’t be reuniting anytime soon. Also speaking with TMZ, the group’s frequent collaborator, Sleepy Brown, told the outlet: “Nah, they not. [Andre 3000] is on a-whole-nother journey and he’s, you know, doing something. But me and Big [Boi] are still doing tours and stuff like that. Don’t hold your breath for no OutKast reunion. Don’t do it to yourself. It’s not gon’ happen, folks. If you wanna see us, we gon’ be Dungeon Family. That’s about it.”

[Via]